Making new friends at National Night Out

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 Rep. Norman: 'I haven't talked to a person yet who's happy with their insurance' Pause 1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler 1:10 Officers visit Rock Hill neighborhoods for National Night Out 1:55 Copperheads become face of new Fort Mill high school 1:23 New BBQ coming to Ridgeway 1:50 Prosecutor: Suspects in Lancaster County slaying planned to rob victim of drugs 0:56 Vacationers evacuate blacked-out Ocracoke Island 2:53 "I'm from Fairfield County and it's a grim day." 1:49 Congressman Norman visits Rock Hill's Composite Resources during constituent tour 0:56 2-year-old boy fatally shot in Lancaster Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Rock Hill Police Department officers visited dozens of neighborhoods Tuesday during National Night Out, including the Boyd Hill neighborhood. The initiative brings together police and community members for food, fun and socializing. The city's police department has participated in National Night Out for more than 20 years. Tracy Kimball

Rock Hill Police Department officers visited dozens of neighborhoods Tuesday during National Night Out, including the Boyd Hill neighborhood. The initiative brings together police and community members for food, fun and socializing. The city's police department has participated in National Night Out for more than 20 years. Tracy Kimball