Making new friends at National Night Out

Neighbors and police officers across Rock Hill and York County came together for National Night Out, an annual event on the first Tuesday in August.
In Rock Hill, police and city officials visited more than 35 neighborhoods.
The York County Sheriff’s Office participated this year at four places in Fort Mill, Clover, Rock Hill and York.
The York Police Department is holding the event on Friday at the York Recreation Complex on Fourth Street to coincide with a movie night for the city’s youth.
