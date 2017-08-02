Rock Hill Police Department officers visited dozens of neighborhoods Tuesday during National Night Out, including the Boyd Hill neighborhood. The initiative brings together police and community members for food, fun and socializing. The city's police department has participated in National Night Out for more than 20 years. Tracy Kimball
Local

Making new friends at National Night Out

Staff reports

August 02, 2017 4:35 PM

Neighbors and police officers across Rock Hill and York County came together for National Night Out, an annual event on the first Tuesday in August.

In Rock Hill, police and city officials visited more than 35 neighborhoods.

The York County Sheriff’s Office participated this year at four places in Fort Mill, Clover, Rock Hill and York.

The York Police Department is holding the event on Friday at the York Recreation Complex on Fourth Street to coincide with a movie night for the city’s youth.

