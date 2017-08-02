Rep. Ralph Norman is back in town. Guess what people are asking about?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler Pause 1:49 Congressman Norman visits Rock Hill's Composite Resources during constituent tour 1:23 New BBQ coming to Ridgeway 1:50 Prosecutor: Suspects in Lancaster County slaying planned to rob victim of drugs 2:24 Rep. Norman: 'I haven't talked to a person yet who's happy with their insurance' 1:55 Copperheads become face of new Fort Mill high school 1:10 Officers visit Rock Hill neighborhoods for National Night Out 2:53 "I'm from Fairfield County and it's a grim day." 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 0:56 2-year-old boy fatally shot in Lancaster Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Congressman Ralph Norman, who was elected in June to represent South Carolina's 5th District, said it was "frustrating" that Senate Republicans were unable to pass a "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act. He said House lawmakers will likely be back to work on the issue once they are back in session in September.

