York County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Rock Hill man

By Hannah Smoot

August 04, 2017 12:01 PM

ROCK HILL

The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Rock Hill man who was reported missing Thursday.

Mathieu Leonard Paruske, 43, was last heard from on Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

The post said Paruske was reported missing Thursday from Karwood Drive in Rock Hill.

Paruske is known to take long walks, the post says.

Paruske stands about 6 feet, 1 inch, and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, the post says.

Anyone with information should call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3056.

