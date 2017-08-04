York County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Rock Hill man

The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Rock Hill man who was reported missing Thursday.
Mathieu Leonard Paruske, 43, was last heard from on Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.
The post said Paruske was reported missing Thursday from Karwood Drive in Rock Hill.
Paruske is known to take long walks, the post says.
Paruske stands about 6 feet, 1 inch, and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, the post says.
Anyone with information should call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3056.
