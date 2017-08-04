Charges dismissed against defendant in Rock Hill incident, second defendant convicted

Charges against one of the defendants accused in a Rock Hill motel property crime incident in 2016 have been dismissed, while the second defendant pleaded guilty in the case.
Police arrested the two men in August 2016.
In November 2016, a magistrate judge ruled after a court hearing at the Moss Justice Center in York that there was not probable cause for prosecutors to move forward against John Eric Cape in the case, and all charges against Cape were dismissed, records from the York County Clerk of Court show.
Eric Lokey, also charged in the case, pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of receiving stolen goods, court records show. Lokey was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to pay restitution. A three year prison sentence was suspended as part of Lokey’s sentencing, court records show.
