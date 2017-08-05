These York Co. towns hold elections in the fall. Filing starts next week

If you’re looking to run for public office this fall, your time to sign up is coming soon.
The candidate filing periods for open elections in Clover, Fort Mill, Hickory Grove, McConnells, Smryna, Tega Cay and York will open Aug. 9 and run through early September.
Voters will have the chance to elect their mayor or town council representatives during municipal elections Nov. 7. The town of Sharon also will hold elections that day, but filing is by petition.
The filing period for Clover, Hickory Grove, McConnells, Smyrna, Tega Cay and York opens 8 a.m. Aug. 9 and closes 5 p.m. Sept. 4.
The filing period for Fort Mill opens noon Aug. 9 and runs through noon Sept. 8.
Candidate filing for the city of Rock Hill is open and closes 5 p.m. Aug. 18. Rock Hill’s election is Oct. 17.
Filings for all municipal elections and petition packets are at Office of Voter Registration and Elections of York County at 13 S. Congress St., York. Filing fees and requirements vary for each town.
For more information, call the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of York County at 803-684-1242 or 803-909-7194.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
