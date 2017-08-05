Rock Hill cop wins doughnut eating contest for Special Olympics

Rock Hill police officers and York County Sheriff's Office Detention Center officers, as well as firefighters and EMT, competed Friday in a doughnut eating contest at Krispy Kreme.
Rock Hill police officer Austin Bauer won.
The officers hope to raise $20,000 for the South Carolina Area 11 Special Olympics. The three-day York County Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser started Thursday with a celebrity contest.
The fundraiser continues Saturday with a doughnut eating contests at 2 p.m. open to the public. Cost to enter is $20 donation.
