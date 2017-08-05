York County law enforcement officers and Rock Hill firefighters competed in a doughnut eating contest Friday at Krispy Kreme in Rock Hill to raise more than $20,000 for the Special Olympics. The event was part of the Torch Run fundraising campaign. Rock Hill Police Officer Austin Bauer scored the win with only half of a doughnut left before the five minute whistle blew. Tracy Kimball
York County law enforcement officers and Rock Hill firefighters competed in a doughnut eating contest Friday at Krispy Kreme in Rock Hill to raise more than $20,000 for the Special Olympics. The event was part of the Torch Run fundraising campaign. Rock Hill Police Officer Austin Bauer scored the win with only half of a doughnut left before the five minute whistle blew. Tracy Kimball

Local

Rock Hill cop wins doughnut eating contest for Special Olympics

By Tracy Kimball

tkimball@heraldonline.com

August 05, 2017 10:21 AM

ROCK HILL

Rock Hill police officers and York County Sheriff's Office Detention Center officers, as well as firefighters and EMT, competed Friday in a doughnut eating contest at Krispy Kreme.

Rock Hill police officer Austin Bauer won.

The officers hope to raise $20,000 for the South Carolina Area 11 Special Olympics. The three-day York County Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser started Thursday with a celebrity contest.

The fundraiser continues Saturday with a doughnut eating contests at 2 p.m. open to the public. Cost to enter is $20 donation.

