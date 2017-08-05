Cat wakes mom of six up to Chester house on fire

A Chester family's home was damaged by a fire earlier this week, according to an American Red Cross release Saturday.
The Red Cross is helping the family of eight by providing money for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, the release says.
The Chester Fire Department responded to the fire Tuesday.
A GoFundMe post says the family has six children.
The post said the mom was awakened by the family cat, Luna, to see the house on fire. Her husband was at work, but she was able to get all the children and the three family pets out of the house safely, the post says.
The house was lost to the fire, but the family is staying with relatives in Rock Hill, the post says.
A GoFundMe campaign had raised $2,540 Saturday morning with a goal $20,000.
