Stock image
Stock image RockHill
Stock image RockHill

Local

Cat wakes mom of six up to Chester house on fire

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

August 05, 2017 12:51 PM

CHESTER

A Chester family's home was damaged by a fire earlier this week, according to an American Red Cross release Saturday.

The Red Cross is helping the family of eight by providing money for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, the release says.

The Chester Fire Department responded to the fire Tuesday.

A GoFundMe post says the family has six children.

The post said the mom was awakened by the family cat, Luna, to see the house on fire. Her husband was at work, but she was able to get all the children and the three family pets out of the house safely, the post says.

The house was lost to the fire, but the family is staying with relatives in Rock Hill, the post says.

A GoFundMe campaign had raised $2,540 Saturday morning with a goal $20,000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

York County cops, firefighters get 'sugar shocked' to raise $20K

York County cops, firefighters get 'sugar shocked' to raise $20K 1:31

York County cops, firefighters get 'sugar shocked' to raise $20K
Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill 0:55

Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill
Watch Andrew Dys stuff his face at Cops and Donuts Special Olympics fundraiser 1:10

Watch Andrew Dys stuff his face at Cops and Donuts Special Olympics fundraiser

View More Video