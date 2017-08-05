1,000 book bags given away at Rock Hill’s Back2School Block Party

As Rock Hill children get ready to head back to school, the Heart2Heart Foundation has an important message for parents: Heart disease prevention begins early.
The foundation held the Back2School Block Party on Saturday at the Rock Hill Galleria mall talking about living a healthy lifestyle and giving away school supplies.
Sheila Caldwell, founder of Heart2Heart, said the event had more than 40 community partners.
Blood pressure screens, diabetes risk assessments and vision tests were offered, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of York County had a family fitness area set up.
“Anything that we can think of, we tried to have it here today,” Caldwell said.
Ashley Williams said it’s a big year for her daughters. One is starting kindergarten, another second grade and another fifth grade, her last year before middle school.
“I think we’re going to enjoy it – something to help with the kids,” she said of the block party and school supplies.
Healthy lifestyle
After suffering a heart attack at age 50, Caldwell started the foundation to raise awareness and encourage others to get screened for heart disease indicators early.
“Most men and women who have a heart attack before the age of 65 – 80 percent of them don’t survive the first one,” Caldwell said. “So you don’t necessarily get a second chance when you have a heart attack as young as I did. So what we want to do is to identify those people to help them take preventative action that will prevent that heart attack at an early age.”
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of men and women in America, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“A lot of people aren't aware that heart disease actually begins in childhood,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said early health screenings, exercise and a good diet are important in reducing risk of heart disease in children and adults.
Piedmont Medical Center offered blood sugar screens and diabetes risk tests.
“People don’t think about (diabetes), but it affects every organ in your body,” said Deb Myers of Piedmont Medical Center.
Caldwell said the main goal of the event was to promote awareness of health issues and early screenings.
“A lot of it is diet,” Caldwell said. “The biggest thing parents can do is to limit junk food, limit fast-food. Anything that comes in a box, a bottle or a bag probably has too many carbs, too much sugar and too much sodium.”
Ready for school
More than 1,000 backpacks – twice the number as last year – stuffed with school supplies also were given away Saturday, thanks to partnerships with groups such as Rock Hill Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Dana Williams, the president of the chapter, said the effort is part of the chapter’s national program, which provides backpacks through a grant from the Walmart Foundation and donations from Publix.
“It’s rewarding because you see the kids faces light up when you give them the backpacks,” Williams said.
Tamika Jordan has children starting ninth grade, fifth grade and fourth grade. She said she was happy to see how many people turned out for the event.
“It’s a big help with school supplies,” she said.
Mychal Frost, spokesperson for Rock Hill school district, said this is the first year the school has offered the online registration. He was helping parents get their students registered.
“We’ve streamlined it as much as we can,” he said.
Frost said the district has a hotline available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 10-21.
“We’ve got a lot to do in a little bit of time,” Frost said.
For help with online registration or other questions, call the hotline at 803-980-2016.
