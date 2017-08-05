Beloved Tega Cay police officer laid to rest

Dozens of Tega Cay police officers, York County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement joined hundreds of mourners Saturday at the funeral of a officer.
Tega Cay Sgt. Anthony White died late last month after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The 43-year-old served with the department from 2008 to 2015.
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson during Saturday’s service said he worked with him at the sheriff’s office before White joined the Tega Cay force.
“Anthony was the only police officer I ever witnessed stop a man for going too slow,” Tolson said as attendees laughed. “Come to find out, it was an elderly gentleman and he was just checking on him to make sure he was OK.”
