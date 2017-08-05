Tega Cay police officers and York County sheriff's deputies attend the funeral of Tega Cay police officer Anthony White on Saturday in Lake Wylie. White died late last month after battling pancreatic cancer.
Tega Cay police officers and York County sheriff's deputies attend the funeral of Tega Cay police officer Anthony White on Saturday in Lake Wylie. White died late last month after battling pancreatic cancer. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com
Tega Cay police officers and York County sheriff's deputies attend the funeral of Tega Cay police officer Anthony White on Saturday in Lake Wylie. White died late last month after battling pancreatic cancer. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Local

Beloved Tega Cay police officer laid to rest

By Tracy Kimball

tkimball@heraldonline.com

August 05, 2017 8:33 PM

LAKE WYLIE

Dozens of Tega Cay police officers, York County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement joined hundreds of mourners Saturday at the funeral of a officer.

Tega Cay Sgt. Anthony White died late last month after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The 43-year-old served with the department from 2008 to 2015.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson during Saturday’s service said he worked with him at the sheriff’s office before White joined the Tega Cay force.

“Anthony was the only police officer I ever witnessed stop a man for going too slow,” Tolson said as attendees laughed. “Come to find out, it was an elderly gentleman and he was just checking on him to make sure he was OK.”

Tracy Kimball: 803-329-4072

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Back2School Block Party offers school supplies, health screenings

Back2School Block Party offers school supplies, health screenings 1:07

Back2School Block Party offers school supplies, health screenings
York County cops, firefighters get 'sugar shocked' to raise $20K 1:31

York County cops, firefighters get 'sugar shocked' to raise $20K
Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill 0:55

Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill

View More Video