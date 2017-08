A Fort Mill woman said she was robbed by a teenage suspect of money and her car Tuesday evening. The woman, who lives on Walden Park Drive, told Fort Mill police that she arrived home and a man pulled a gun on her, took her into her home and demanded money, jewelry, cash and other items, then took her car keys and fled in her vehicle. Police later found the car nearby. Neighbors say the area has been safe and the incident has raised safety concerns.