York County boy, 3, identified after accidental drowning in pool, police say

The drowning of a 3-year-old boy Thursday afternoon in a York County pool near Lake Wylie was accidental, police said.
The York County Coroner’s Office identified the boy Monday as Daniel Smith of Clover.
Police responded to the pool on Labrador Lane, in a subdivision west of the lake and east of the intersection of S.C. 55, SC. 274 and S.C. 49, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
A K-9 officer and his dog were in the area searching for the child when a neighbor yelled out to officers that the child was in the pool, then the officer hopped the fence and jumped in the pool to retrieve the boy, Faris said.
A second deputy also was involved in the attempt to save the child, Faris said.
The drowning was accidental, Faris said.
Investigators are still trying to determine how the child was able to get inside the pool area that is gated, Faris said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments