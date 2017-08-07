Katy Perry Charlotte concert canceled.
Katy Perry Charlotte concert canceled. J. Scott Applewhite AP
Katy Perry Charlotte concert canceled. J. Scott Applewhite AP

Local

Katy Perry cancels Charlotte show due to ‘long standing family obligation’

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

August 07, 2017 12:01 PM

Katy Perry has canceled the Charlotte stop of “Witness: The Tour” at the Spectrum Center in uptown.

In a note posted on the KatyPerrydaily.net web site, the artist explains the Sept. 27 cancellation is necessary due to a scheduling conflict. The cancellation is also posted on the Ticketmaster web site.

“To all my fans in the beautiful Carolinas, the Charlotte show was accidentally scheduled on a date that I have had a long standing family obligation I must attend. My Management and I are truly sorry,” says Katy Perry in a statement.

No talk of rescheduling the show was mentioned.

Ticketmaster says refunds can be gotten at the point of purchase only. Internet and phone orders will automatically be canceled & refunded, the site says.

Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality

Katy Perry and America Ferrera were honored by the Human Rights Campaign for their advocacy for equality at the 2017 Los Angeles Gala. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), singer Troye Sivan, and many other special guests spoke out for America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

Trump, Clinton and Katy Perry make case to voters, only one does it in the nude - Election Rewind

The day after the debate presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton hit the campaign trail. Trump met with Hispanic students at a townhall at Miami-Dade College in Florida while Clinton rallied in Raleigh, North Carolina. Katy Perry, a Clinton supporter, released a special election video with Funny or Die.

Cristina Rayas/Meta Viers

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hundreds gather to lay beloved Tega Cay police sergeant to rest

View More Video