Katy Perry cancels Charlotte show due to ‘long standing family obligation’

Katy Perry has canceled the Charlotte stop of “Witness: The Tour” at the Spectrum Center in uptown.
In a note posted on the KatyPerrydaily.net web site, the artist explains the Sept. 27 cancellation is necessary due to a scheduling conflict. The cancellation is also posted on the Ticketmaster web site.
“To all my fans in the beautiful Carolinas, the Charlotte show was accidentally scheduled on a date that I have had a long standing family obligation I must attend. My Management and I are truly sorry,” says Katy Perry in a statement.
No talk of rescheduling the show was mentioned.
Ticketmaster says refunds can be gotten at the point of purchase only. Internet and phone orders will automatically be canceled & refunded, the site says.
