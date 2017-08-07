York County Coroner rules missing Rock Hill teen’s death was suicide

The York County Coroner’s Office has officially ruled as suicide the death of a Rock Hill teenager who the community came together to find after she went missing.
Jamie Lee Allison Magras, 18, went missing on April 28 and the community stepped up to find her. She was a senior at Northwestern High School.
The York County Sheriff’s Office found her body on May 1 off Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill.
After many attempts for an update since May 1, The Herald has received an official report from the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office has been investigating Magras’ death, which included interviews, toxicology results and medical and social history.
