Carowinds bans NC men for five years after fight in Planet Snoopy child area

Two men from North Carolina have been banned from Carowinds for five years after a fight Saturday in the Planet Snoopy children’s area.
The amusement park straddles the South Carolina-North Carolina border. York County deputies from South Carolina responded Saturday to a fight in the kiddie area where the two men argued, then fought, a York County Sheriff’s Office report states.
Several people tried to stop the altercation, and a Carowinds employee had to restrain one of the men, the report states.
When deputies arrived one of the men wanted the other charged with assault and battery, but officers told the man both were “mutually combative.”
Carowinds security placed both men on five year trespass notice and escorted them off the property, police said.
