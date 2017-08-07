Local

York couple tell police dog was ‘tortured,’ with holes in paws, needs leg amputation

By Andrew Dys

August 07, 2017 6:01 PM

YORK

A couple in York told deputies that their pit bull mix dog was “tortured” so badly it had holes in its paws and a broken hip that will require a leg to be amputated.

The couple, who live in the 3000 block of Chester Highway, told deputies the dog was missing last week and contacted York County Animal Control. The dog returned late last week “badly injured” with “extensive injuries,” the couple told deputies.

The couple took the dog to a veterinarian and told police the dog had a broken hip, and “it appeared the dog had been tortured.”

The dog had holes in its paws and legs, the couple told police.

Detectives are investigating but no arrests have been made.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

