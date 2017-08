facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:21 Rock Hill police officer hits deer, damages car on Dave Lyle Blvd Pause 0:53 Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 1:13 Gun violence problem in Lancaster 1:40 Hundreds gather to lay beloved Tega Cay police sergeant to rest 1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler 1:52 Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need 1:49 Surveillance video shows missing Minnesota couple enter store 1:38 Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit 2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality 2:11 Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A Rock Hill police officer ran into a deer Tuesday afternoon on Dave Lyle Blvd. The deer sprinted across the road and collided with the cruiser, which crumpled the front end of the vehicle, Sgt. Tim Allen said. The officer was not injured in the accident.

