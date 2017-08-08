Rock Hill area will be cooler than normal, and sometimes wet

The cooler-than-normal, wet weather expected to cover the Rock Hill area this week could last through much of the month, National Weather Service forecasters say.
Temperatures are not expected to get near the 90-degree mark this week, and long-range computer guidance indicates more of the same for the next two weeks, extending into the latter part of August.
Showers and thunderstorms, including a cluster of powerful storms that rolled through parts of York and Lancaster counties late Monday night, dropped more than half-inch of rain Monday in York County and more than an inch in Lancaster and Chester counties.
More is forecast.
A dip in the jet stream – called a trough – is responsible for the pattern in the Southeast. A persistent southwest-to-northeast flow across the Carolinas is bringing a series of weak low pressure systems. Forecasters say they expect the pattern to continue at least into early next week, and the long-range forecast shows it extending a lot longer.
Tuesday and Friday are expected to be the rainiest days of the week, but showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast every day.
Meteorologist Rodney Hinson, of the Weather Service office in Greer, said the middle of the week might be the driest period.
“Wednesday looks to be the drier day … than Thursday,” Hinson said.
Shower and thunderstorm chances are only 30 percent Wednesday but will climb into the 40 percent to 50 percent range from Thursday through the weekend.
That could spell problems for the PGA Championship being played later this week at the Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte. But with high temperatures only expected to hit the low 80s through Friday, the cooler weather should be a break for high school football teams in the midst of preseason drills.
