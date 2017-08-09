‘Humbled, grateful’: York, Lancaster, Chester store chain earns top S.C. honor

From left to right, Forrest Lawson, Jessica Lawson, Audrey Martin, Garrett Crenshaw, Hal Crenshaw, Tami Crenshaw and Brittany McCutcheon pose for a photo. Hal Crenshaw is the owner of Crenco Food Stores, Inc., a family-owned convenience store business which was recently named the 2017 South Carolina Retailer of the Year, by the South Carolina Association of Convenience Stores (SCACS) at the association’s annual convention. Contributed photo South Carolina Association of Convenience Stores