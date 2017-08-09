From left to right, Forrest Lawson, Jessica Lawson, Audrey Martin, Garrett Crenshaw, Hal Crenshaw, Tami Crenshaw and Brittany McCutcheon pose for a photo. Hal Crenshaw is the owner of Crenco Food Stores, Inc., a family-owned convenience store business which was recently named the 2017 South Carolina Retailer of the Year, by the South Carolina Association of Convenience Stores (SCACS) at the association’s annual convention.
From left to right, Forrest Lawson, Jessica Lawson, Audrey Martin, Garrett Crenshaw, Hal Crenshaw, Tami Crenshaw and Brittany McCutcheon pose for a photo. Hal Crenshaw is the owner of Crenco Food Stores, Inc., a family-owned convenience store business which was recently named the 2017 South Carolina Retailer of the Year, by the South Carolina Association of Convenience Stores (SCACS) at the association’s annual convention. Contributed photo South Carolina Association of Convenience Stores
From left to right, Forrest Lawson, Jessica Lawson, Audrey Martin, Garrett Crenshaw, Hal Crenshaw, Tami Crenshaw and Brittany McCutcheon pose for a photo. Hal Crenshaw is the owner of Crenco Food Stores, Inc., a family-owned convenience store business which was recently named the 2017 South Carolina Retailer of the Year, by the South Carolina Association of Convenience Stores (SCACS) at the association’s annual convention. Contributed photo South Carolina Association of Convenience Stores

Local

‘Humbled, grateful’: York, Lancaster, Chester store chain earns top S.C. honor

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

August 09, 2017 4:37 PM

A family-owned convenience store business with five locations throughout York, Chester and Lancaster counties was recently named the 2017 South Carolina Retailer of the Year, by the South Carolina Association of Convenience Stores at the group’s annual convention.

Crenco Food Stores, led by owner Hal Crenshaw Jr., has been in business for nearly 40 years as a second-generation company. Crenshaw is the son of the late Harold Crenshaw Sr., who founded the Crenshaw Oil Company and helped his son Hal and daughter Jodie (Crenshaw) Elliot start the food stores wing.

Along with developing commercial real estate and running the oil company, Hal Crenshaw owns and operates five convenience stores in the area, including two truck stops along I-77.

Crenshaw told the SCACS that he had to cut employees over the last few years because of the Affordable Care Act.

“But we overcame as a family, worked as a team of 49 (employees), to make sure that our dedication to our customers would remain No. 1 despite stipulations put on our business,” Crenshaw said.

“I’m honored, humbled, and grateful for the 49 employees we do have, who make it a priority every day of their lives to make sure Crenco Food Stores is the best.”

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Families in Rock Hill hit-and-run death offer hugs, forgiveness in York courtroom

Families in Rock Hill hit-and-run death offer hugs, forgiveness in York courtroom 2:16

Families in Rock Hill hit-and-run death offer hugs, forgiveness in York courtroom
Rock Hill police officer hits deer, damages car on Dave Lyle Blvd 0:21

Rock Hill police officer hits deer, damages car on Dave Lyle Blvd
Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 0:53

Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage

View More Video