Duke Energy working to clear downed power line in York

Duke Energy was working late Wednesday to clean up a downed power line at Hunter and East Liberty streets in York.
The city of York Fire Department and the York Police Department were also on site working to clear the scene.
Much of the businesses on East Liberty Street lost power, according to the York Police Department. East Liberty Street is closed from Church Street to Georgia Avenue.
Traffic lights also are out on East Libery Street. Drivers are cautioned to use the intersection as a four-way stop if no officer is directing traffic, according to the police department.
The outage may take several hours to resolve.
No one was injured.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments