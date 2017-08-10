A power line was down at Hunter and East Liberty streets Wednesday. The road remain blocked Thursday morning.
Local

Downed power line leaves road blocked in York Thursday

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

August 10, 2017 10:24 AM

YORK

A downed power line Wednesday left the road blocked at Hunter Street to Springdale Drive into Thursday morning.

Duke Energy was working late Wednesday to clean up a downed power line at Hunter and East Liberty streets in York.

The City of York Fire Department and the York Police Department were also on site working to clear the scene.

Many businesses on East Liberty Street lost power, according to the York Police Department. East Liberty Street was closed from Church Street to Georgia Avenue.

Duke Energy had power back up between 6 and 7 a.m. Thursday, said Chief Domenic Manera with the City of York Fire Department.

The S.C. highway department was working Thursday morning to clear the tree that had fallen on the power line, Manera said.

Check back for updates.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

  Comments  

