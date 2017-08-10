York County Moss Justice Center courthouse evacuated because of gas leak

The Moss Justice Center courthouse in York that houses hundreds of employees was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a gas leak behind the building.
Employees were told to evacuate the offices and courtrooms, according to court officials and emergency scanner traffic from the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The Moss center houses the 16th Circuit Solicitor, York County Sheriff’s Office, public defender, clerk of court and other departments.
A construction crew working on the new parking deck being built next to the courthouse hit a gas line, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
He said the evacuation was not mandatory. The jail on the bottom floor of the Moss center, which houses hundreds of inmates, was not evacuated, Faris said.
Willy Thompson, 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor, said employees were urged to go outside. People working in the building could smell gas, and at the same time they were asking for answers, employees were told to leave the building, Thompson said.
