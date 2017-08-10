‘Danger could be catastrophic’: Land sale stokes fear near Lake Wylie nuclear plant

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 Chester youth, 17, sentenced in 'millimeter from murder' incident Pause 1:54 'The safety of the people is at stake': Lake Wylie residents sound off on Duke Energy land sale 2:25 Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk 0:53 Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 2:10 Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule 2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 0:23 SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times 4:37 'Tell my family I love them:' SC police officer captures his own shooting on glasses' camera 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile 0:38 Documentary on eclipse explains importance of location for downtown KC, on the edge of totality Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Lake Wylie, South Carolina residents say they're afraid of what might come from a land sale of 348 acres on Concord Peninsula in York County. They worry that if the land is developed into low-density homes, that could flood the area with 2,000 more people, causing a bottleneck during an evacuation. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

