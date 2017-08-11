Suspected gang member sentenced in 2014 crime that left Chester councilman dead

Derrick Dixon, 21, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and was sentenced to probation as a youthful offender under a Chester County plea agreement. Another defendant, DeAngelo Roseboro, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy this week. Both had faced accessory to murder charges in a crime that let to the November 2014 death of Chester City Councilman Odell Williams, who was killed after a chase and shootout with five armed gang members who admitted they were attempting to rob a rival gang.
Chester youth, 17, sentenced in 'millimeter from murder' incident

A 17-year-old Chester teen, Michael Cohen Jr., who was part of a home invasion where a woman was shot in a “millimeter from murder” incident, was sentenced to at least three years in prison Thursday. The victim survived a shot to the heart. Cohen was 16 in September 2016, when he and a second suspect who was 14 broke into her home near the Chester County Courthouse, where Cohen pleaded guilty, prosecutors said in court.

Families in Rock Hill hit-and-run death offer hugs, forgiveness in York courtroom

An accused Rock Hill carjacker, Gilverto Corniel, was sentenced to 18 years in prison Wednesday in a York County courtroom after pleading guilty in the November 2016 hit-and-run death of motorcyclist Joshua Moore. After the sentencing, mothers of the deceased victim and the accused man embraced in an emotional courtroom scene. Prosecutors had asked for the maximum sentence of 25 years, but Moore's widow pleaded for a lighter sentence. Moore's widow and his mother both addressed the judge, explaining their sorrow and loss but offering forgiveness to Corniel. Corniel also spoke to the court, saying he is not able to forgive himself. Corniel's girlfriend, Victoria Kistler, was sentenced to three years in a separate hearing after pleading guilty to other charges.

Hundreds gather to lay beloved Tega Cay police sergeant to rest

Former Tega Cay police sergeant Anthony White was laid to rest Saturday after hundreds of visitors, including members of law enforcement, gathered for his funeral in Lake Wylie. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and members of the Tega Cay Police Department and the York County Sheriff's Office attended.

York County cops, firefighters get 'sugar shocked' to raise $20K

York County law enforcement officers and Rock Hill firefighters competed in a doughnut eating contest Friday at Krispy Kreme in Rock Hill to raise more than $20,000 for the Special Olympics. The event was part of the Torch Run fundraising campaign. Rock Hill Police Officer Austin Bauer scored the win with only half of a doughnut left before the five minute whistle blew.

Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler

Lancaster police have charged Toni Lashay Gladden, 26, with misprision of a felony and her 18-year-old boyfriend Shazeem Tyrell Hayes with felony unlawful conduct towards a child after Gladden's two-year-old son was shot and killed. Jacarion Antonio Gladden died at a hospital after he was shot at a home on East Dunlap street.