Rock Hill lottery winner to pay off house, go shopping

A Rock Hill couple who won a $250,000 this week on a Ca$h Blast scratch-off said they are paying off their house, according to South Carolina Education Lottery.
Then it’s the wife turn to shop. Her list of wants includes a new car, new furniture and new appliances.
“I like nice stuff,” she said in a statement. “He’d let the money sit around and get dusty.”
For selling the claimed ticket, H & H Mart at 329 Willowbrook Ave. in Rock Hill received a commission of $2,500.
Two top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Ca$h Blast! game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.
