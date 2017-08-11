South Carolina Education Lottery
Rock Hill lottery winner to pay off house, go shopping

By Catherine Muccigrosso

August 11, 2017 11:12 AM

COLUMBIA

A Rock Hill couple who won a $250,000 this week on a Ca$h Blast scratch-off said they are paying off their house, according to South Carolina Education Lottery.

Then it’s the wife turn to shop. Her list of wants includes a new car, new furniture and new appliances.

“I like nice stuff,” she said in a statement. “He’d let the money sit around and get dusty.”

For selling the claimed ticket, H & H Mart at 329 Willowbrook Ave. in Rock Hill received a commission of $2,500.

Two top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Ca$h Blast! game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.

