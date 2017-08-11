Former York Mayor Roddey Connolly dies; York flags lowered to half staff

Former York Mayor Roddey Connolly, who led the city for 11 years, died late Thursday, according to city officials.
Connolly was 78, according to officials at Bratton Funeral Home in York.
York Mayor Eddie Lee ordered that the city’s flags be lowered to half staff, in recognition of Connolly and his years of service to the city.
Lee defeated Connolly in a 2002 election.
Connolly was elected mayor in 1991, after serving as a York City Council member for six years.
In January 2003, after leaving public office, Connolly was sentenced to two years of probation; he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office involving thousands of dollars in travel expenses incurred when he was mayor. The city later adopted a stricter travel policy for public officials.
