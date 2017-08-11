Rock Hill weekend weather to include below-average temps

This weekend will bring more of the same weather to the Rock Hill area.
Meteorologists say the Rock Hill area will experience below-average temperatures, high humidity and an “iffy” forecast of showers and thunderstorms.
What was expected to be a wet week has turned out drier than predicted. Wednesday and Thursday were rain-free days across most of the region, but National Weather Service meteorologists say that could change for the start of the weekend.
A weak high pressure system off the Mid-Atlantic coast kept showers and thunderstorms away from the Rock Hill area the past two days, but that system is expected to lose its hold over the region this weekend. That, in turn, will open the door for weak low-pressure areas to pass through.
Meteorologist Harry Gerapetritis said showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday and Saturday, and he said some of the storms could dump heavy rain in a few locations.
The Sunday forecast is tricky, Gerapetritis said. Some of the computer guidance points to a dry day, while other guidance forecasts another round of showers and storms.
Either way, one trend of August 2017 is expected to continue – below-average temperatures. Daily highs are expected to range from 85 to 87 degrees, a bit below seasonal norms.
Looking ahead to next week, forecasters expect more unsettled weather, with a possible shift to drier conditions by Thursday.
