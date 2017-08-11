York names English teacher as district Teacher of Year, 9 staff members honored

The York school district named its district-wide 2017 Teacher of the Year and honored nine staff members during Friday’s back to school celebration.
Debbie Lancaster, sixth-grade English language arts teacher at York Intermediate School, has 32 years of experience in education and has been teaching in the district since 1998. She also taught and served as school assistant principal in Rock Hill schools, and was a teacher and coach at Winthrop University.
School principal Keith McSwain said Lancaster “is always willing to share with other teachers various strategies and practices that she finds effective in the classroom. She encourages her students daily to be proud of who they are and motivates them to work at their potential.”
Lancaster is a member of the South Carolina Association of Middle Level Educators and presented “C.A.L.M In the Classroom ” at the annual conference. She also is a member of Phi Kappa Phi Mentors and is a National Board Certified Teacher. She has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Clemson University, and a master’s in education administration and supervision from Winthrop.
Nine staff members also were recognized during the celebration as Support Staff of the Year: Liz Brown, secretary Cotton Belt Elementary; Leeann McKinney, behavior interventionist Harold C Johnson Elementary; Tina Davis, secretary Hickory Grove-Sharon Elementary; Lisa Adams, montessori instructional assistant Hunter Street Elementary; Brenda Peterson, custodian Jefferson Elementary; Robert Palmer, lead custodian York Comprehensive High; Lou Overcash, secretary York Intermediate; Suzie Abrams, secretary York Middle; and Julia White, bus driver.
The staff members were selected by their peers for stellar performance and character, said Tim Cooper, district spokesperson.
