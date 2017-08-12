Rep. Norman will hear from Fort Mill patients. What will they say?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Suspected gang member sentenced in 2014 crime that left Chester councilman dead Pause 1:16 Rock Hill World War II veteran turns 100 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 0:45 Car plows into protesters, then quickly reverses in Charlottesville 1:25 South Pointe-Byrnes scrimmage highlights, Aug. 11 0:53 Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 1:14 Highlights from Rock Hill's blowout of Hough in WRHI Football City USA Kickoff 1:49 Congressman Norman visits Rock Hill's Composite Resources during constituent tour 2:20 York County educators discuss Read to Succeed Act, third grade retention 1:25 Bubba Pittman discusses Rock Hill's blowout win in Football City USA Kickoff Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Congressman Ralph Norman, who was elected in June to represent South Carolina's 5th District, said it was "frustrating" that Senate Republicans were unable to pass a "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act. He said House lawmakers will likely be back to work on the issue once they are back in session in September. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

Congressman Ralph Norman, who was elected in June to represent South Carolina's 5th District, said it was "frustrating" that Senate Republicans were unable to pass a "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act. He said House lawmakers will likely be back to work on the issue once they are back in session in September. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com