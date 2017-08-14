Rep. Ralph Norman on Charlottesville: Focus on tragedy, not Trump’s words

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Dozens of kids get free haircuts at York County businesses before school starts Pause 1:03 Charlottesville violence was 'a tragedy,' says Rep. Ralph Norman 1:49 'Health professionals should solve health care issue,' says Rep. Norman 2:08 York County residents react to Charlottesville, Va. protests that left 3 dead 1:30 Suspected gang member sentenced in 2014 crime that left Chester councilman dead 1:49 Congressman Norman visits Rock Hill's Composite Resources during constituent tour 2:24 Rep. Norman: 'I haven't talked to a person yet who's happy with their insurance' 0:53 Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 4:47 Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair, on wrestling and baseball at Marlins Park 1:14 Highlights from Rock Hill's blowout of Hough in WRHI Football City USA Kickoff Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Congressman Ralph Norman said the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend was "a tragedy" and "sad to say the least." He defended President Donald Trump, who denounced violence "on all sides," but did not specifically call out white nationalists. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

