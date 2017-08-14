Loaf of bread, rack of ribs and pot of water in midst of Fort Mill domestic squabble

Deputies in York County were called to a domestic squabble Sunday that involved a rack of ribs and a boiling pot of water - and it all started over an opened loaf of bread.
A 40-year-old woman on Williams Road in Fort Mill told police that her father assaulted her Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m. with a boiling pot of water, hitting her in the head with the pot, a York County Sheriff’s Office report shows.
The woman claimed she grabbed the pot to throw the water out in the yard when a struggle ensued and she was hit in the head - twice - with the pot.
The father, 64, told officers that his daughter, “opened a loaf of bread from the side, destroying several slices,” the report states.
The father said he confronted his daughter, who then threw a rack of ribs into the yard. He said his daughter was hit in the head with the pot accidentally.
No charges were filed.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
