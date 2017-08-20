Need a new career? York Co. job fair aims to match employers, job seekers

Job seekers in York, Chester and Lancaster counties are invited to attend an upcoming regional job fair Aug. 23 in Clover.
SC Works is scheduled to host a job fair 10:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 23 at the Clover School District Community YMCA.
Military veterans and those who have completed an SC Works workshop will receive priority and enter early.
So far, several employers have committed to join the fair, including Atlas Copco, Comporium, Frito-Lay, Keer America, Panther Heating and Air, Meritor, SC Department of Corrections, SC Highway Patrol, Schaeffler Group, and more.
The YMCA is at 5485 Charlotte Highway in Clover.
To learn more about the fair, call any of the SC Works offices, including Rock Hill 803-412-5372, Chester County 803-377-8147 or Lancaster County 803-313-7399.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
