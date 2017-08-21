South Carolina Education Lottery
South Carolina Education Lottery

Local

Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Fort Mill

August 21, 2017 9:14 AM

A Powerball player is holding a ticket worth $2 million. The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven Store No. 35581A, 240 Carowinds Blvd., Fort Mill for Saturday’s drawing.

The ticket sold in Fort Mill matched all five white ball numbers drawn. Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay for an extra $1, the $1 million prize increased to $2 million.

Powerball numbers drawn Saturday were: 17 - 19 - 39 - 43 - 68 and Powerball: 13.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $650 million.

Barbara Barkley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Black Street closed in Rock Hill through Friday

Black Street closed in Rock Hill through Friday 0:20

Black Street closed in Rock Hill through Friday
Thousands of Winthrop University students 'light up' in Rock Hill 1:21

Thousands of Winthrop University students 'light up' in Rock Hill
Resident shows runoff problems in Lake Wylie 1:22

Resident shows runoff problems in Lake Wylie

View More Video