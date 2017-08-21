Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Fort Mill

A Powerball player is holding a ticket worth $2 million. The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven Store No. 35581A, 240 Carowinds Blvd., Fort Mill for Saturday’s drawing.
The ticket sold in Fort Mill matched all five white ball numbers drawn. Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay for an extra $1, the $1 million prize increased to $2 million.
Powerball numbers drawn Saturday were: 17 - 19 - 39 - 43 - 68 and Powerball: 13.
The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $650 million.
Barbara Barkley
Comments