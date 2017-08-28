File
Single-car crash near Lake Wylie leaves one dead, police say

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

August 28, 2017 4:54 PM

LAKE WYLIE

One person died Monday following a single-car crash near Lake Wylie, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with S.C. Highway Patrol.

Around 12:40 p.m., the driver of a 2001 Honda two-door sedan was traveling South on Hamilton’s Ferry Road, near River Hills, Miller said.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree, Miller said. The driver died at the scene.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the driver.

Check back for updates.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

