Single-car crash near Lake Wylie leaves one dead, police say

One person died Monday following a single-car crash near Lake Wylie, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with S.C. Highway Patrol.
Around 12:40 p.m., the driver of a 2001 Honda two-door sedan was traveling South on Hamilton’s Ferry Road, near River Hills, Miller said.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree, Miller said. The driver died at the scene.
The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the driver.
