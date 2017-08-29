Winthrop University’s College Republican chapter will host a rally 6:30 p.m. tonight at McBryde Hall to honor members of the police. The event is free and open to the public.
Winthrop students will ‘honor men and women in blue’ tonight

By David Thackham

August 29, 2017 10:52 AM

Winthrop University’s College Republicans chapter will sponsor a rally for police 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 in McBryde Hall.

The rally is designed to “honor our men and women in blue,” according to faculty advisor Mark Herring. Sophomore Bianca Summer is the College Republicans president.

The event is free and open to the public.

Speakers are expected to include S.C. Sen. Wes Climer, Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant, S.C. Rep. Tommy Pope, York County Solicitor Kevin Brackett and York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

“It’s in support of the work they do, the very difficult job they have,” said Herring.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

