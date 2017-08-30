Rock Hill, Indian Land getting a brand new choice for groceries

Grocery shoppers are about to get a brand new option.
Lidl will open its new Indian Land location Sept. 21. The new Rock Hill store follows on Sept. 28.
Lidl also will have September openings for locations in Gastonia and Shelby, both in North Carolina.
Lidl is a German-based grocer, setting up its U.S. headquarters in 2015. They offer a full slate of produce, meat, wine and bakery items along with household products. The company has more than 10,000 stores in 28 countries.
The new stores are 20,000-square-feet with six aisles each. A bakery is located at the entrance. About 90 percent of their stock will be exclusive brand products. The company claims award-winning wines and cheeses, certified sustainable seafood and low-cost organic products.
Stores will be open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
The new store openings come with a chance for free groceries. The first 100 customers at each opening will get a wooden coin good for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards. Product samples will be available for the opening and reusable bags will be given away while supplies last.
The new Indian Land store is located at 9990 Charlotte Hwy. The Rock Hill store is at 1260 Herrons Ferry Road.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments