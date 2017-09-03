York County stylists give blow outs, buzz cuts and beard trims for pediatric cancer

More Videos 2:27 Fort Mill Community Playhouse launches capital campaign Pause 2:10 Ric Flair visits children in Columbia cancer hospital 1:20 Confederate monuments in Fort Mill 0:53 Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 1:51 Descendants of slave named on Fort Mill monument want monument saved 0:43 Northwestern coach David Pierce talks about snapped into place for the Trojans during Sept. 1 blowout win 2:23 Fort Mill QB J.T. Marr grows into leadership role 2:14 File video: Rock Hill man pleads guilty to stealing money from dead woman 2:01 Nation Ford staff, students say Fort Mill student who died was a 'great kid' 1:42 York cops, tattoo artist and community collect for Harvey Texas flood victims Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fort Mill residents enjoy buzz cuts, beard trims and blow outs for a good cause The staffs of Kut Kreator Barber Shop in Rock Hill and the Baxter Beauty Bar in Fort Mill, both in South Carolina, provided services Sunday for donations to Wren’s Village, created to honor of Baxter Village resident Wren Jansen and her family and raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer research. The staffs of Kut Kreator Barber Shop in Rock Hill and the Baxter Beauty Bar in Fort Mill, both in South Carolina, provided services Sunday for donations to Wren’s Village, created to honor of Baxter Village resident Wren Jansen and her family and raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer research. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com

The staffs of Kut Kreator Barber Shop in Rock Hill and the Baxter Beauty Bar in Fort Mill, both in South Carolina, provided services Sunday for donations to Wren’s Village, created to honor of Baxter Village resident Wren Jansen and her family and raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer research. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com