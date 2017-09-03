York County stylists give blow outs, buzz cuts and beard trims for pediatric cancer

York County barbers and hair stylists teamed up Sunday to provide buzz cuts, blow outs and beard trims to raise funds for pediatric cancer research.
The staffs of Kut Kreator Barber Shop in Rock Hill and the Baxter Beauty Bar in Baxter Village provided services for donations to Wren’s Village, created to honor of Baxter Village resident Wren Jansen and her family and raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer research.
On Aug. 6, 2016, Wren Jansen, 4, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a fast-growing cancer of the blood and bone marrow. Since then, her family has held multiple events in the Fort Mill community to help bring light to pediatric cancers and aid the search for a cure.
On Sunday, residents of Baxter Village and beyond enjoyed a pampering session while raising funds for CureSearch, a nonprofit dedicated to finding cures for childhood cancer.
“Once we found out Wren was diagnosed a year ago, it became my personal mission to donate as much and help this family as much as possible,” said Baxter Beauty Bar owner Colleen Cone. “It can be any one of us at any time in our lives and we all need to help support this cause.”
The Jansens are joining the third annual Baxter Trails CureSearch hike on Sept. 16 to raise money for research. The 12-mile hike will be in Baxter Village.
Sunday’s event wrapped up a week-long fundraising effort for Wren’s Village, which included family photos, local business fundraisers and a blood drive.
More than 200 donors gave blood during the Hope for Wren blood drive, held Friday and Saturday at the Baxter YMCA, said Brandi Jansen, Wren’s mother. She said the whole week was a success.
“We’ve had such an outpouring of support,” she said. “Wren’s going to keep fighting and we’re going to keep pushing (for a cure).”
Follow Wren’s progress on social media using the hash tag #ALLinForWren.
