For the 17th season, Carowinds will transform into SCarowinds select nights from Sept. 15-Oct. 29. Guests are invited to experience more than a dozen haunted attractions and live shows, while more than 500 monsters lurk around the park.
For the 17th season, Carowinds will transform into SCarowinds select nights from Sept. 15-Oct. 29. Guests are invited to experience more than a dozen haunted attractions and live shows, while more than 500 monsters lurk around the park. Provided by Carowinds
For the 17th season, Carowinds will transform into SCarowinds select nights from Sept. 15-Oct. 29. Guests are invited to experience more than a dozen haunted attractions and live shows, while more than 500 monsters lurk around the park. Provided by Carowinds

Local

SCarowinds returns to Fort Mill Friday with new haunted maze ready to thrill, chill

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

September 12, 2017 1:01 PM

The new maze, called “Depths of Darkness,” allows guests to creep through a “sinister labyrinth” of the slasher’s head, with plenty of frights lurking around each corner.

For the 17th season, Carowinds will transform into SCarowinds select nights from Sept. 15-Oct. 29. Guests are invited to experience more than a dozen haunted attractions and live shows, while more than 500 monsters lurk around the park.

Guests can purchase a Fright Line Pass with Skeleton Key, allowing holders to skip the lines and get special access to certain attractions.

Family-friendly attractions also await at The Great Pumpkin Fest, the daytime fall festival featuring iconic characters from the comic strip “Peanuts.” The Great Pumpkin Fest will take place 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 16-Oct. 29.

Kids can take part in the Monster’s Lip Sync Madness, stroll through Linus’ Great Pumpkin Patch and follow the path of Peppermint Patty’s Hay Bale Maze.

Watch a video preview of the Depths of Darkness maze below:

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Damaged Rock Hill Coca-Cola sign will be repaired

Damaged Rock Hill Coca-Cola sign will be repaired 0:23

Damaged Rock Hill Coca-Cola sign will be repaired
Police seeking suspects in York County robbery at knifepoint 1:10

Police seeking suspects in York County robbery at knifepoint
Tree falls on Rock Hill house as fringes of Irma pass over York, Chester, Lancaster 0:38

Tree falls on Rock Hill house as fringes of Irma pass over York, Chester, Lancaster

View More Video