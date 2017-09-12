SCarowinds returns to Fort Mill Friday with new haunted maze ready to thrill, chill

The new maze, called “Depths of Darkness,” allows guests to creep through a “sinister labyrinth” of the slasher’s head, with plenty of frights lurking around each corner.
For the 17th season, Carowinds will transform into SCarowinds select nights from Sept. 15-Oct. 29. Guests are invited to experience more than a dozen haunted attractions and live shows, while more than 500 monsters lurk around the park.
Guests can purchase a Fright Line Pass with Skeleton Key, allowing holders to skip the lines and get special access to certain attractions.
Family-friendly attractions also await at The Great Pumpkin Fest, the daytime fall festival featuring iconic characters from the comic strip “Peanuts.” The Great Pumpkin Fest will take place 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 16-Oct. 29.
Kids can take part in the Monster’s Lip Sync Madness, stroll through Linus’ Great Pumpkin Patch and follow the path of Peppermint Patty’s Hay Bale Maze.
Watch a video preview of the Depths of Darkness maze below:
