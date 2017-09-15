More Videos

  • Full Spectrum Brewing Co. in Fort Mill debuts Reaper Roast Amber

    Fort Mill's Full Spectrum Brewing Co. last week introduced its newest craft beer – the Reaper Roast Amber. The beer features coffee roasted in Fort Mill and the Carolina Reaper – the world's hottest pepper, produced by Puckerbutt Pepper Co., also in Fort Mill.

Fort Mill's Full Spectrum Brewing Co. last week introduced its newest craft beer – the Reaper Roast Amber. The beer features coffee roasted in Fort Mill and the Carolina Reaper – the world's hottest pepper, produced by Puckerbutt Pepper Co., also in Fort Mill.
Local

Eagles and hops? Winthrop, Full Spectrum Brewery announce official partnership

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

September 15, 2017 2:45 PM

ROCK HILL

The Winthrop University athletics department announced a new signing Friday afternoon.

It wasn’t a lanky 6-foot, 6-inch shooting guard or a track-and-field prodigy: It was a craft brewery.

The department announced it has entered into a partnership with Fort Mill’s Full Spectrum Brewing Co. designating the company as the official craft brewery of Winthrop Athletics.

The brewery is owned by Winthrop alumnus Charles Bergman.

Eagle fans are invited to a kick-off event for the new partnership at 2 p.m. Sept. 23 hosted at Full Spectrum at 2168 Carolina Place Drive in Fort Mill.

The event includes a meet-and-greet with men’s basketball head coach Pat Kelsey and mascot Big Stuff.

There also will be a special cask of Full Spectrum’s “Liquid Gold,” with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Eagle Club.

Winthrop’s athletic director Ken Halpin said the college is working on collaborative projects to help grow Full Spectrum and Winthrop Athletics brands throughout York County.

“We are thrilled to partner with Charles and the team at Full Spectrum Brewing,” he said. “This is a unique partnership with a local business that is owned and operated by a Winthrop graduate, and it provides some exciting opportunities for our athletic department to continue to engage Fort Mill and our surrounding communities.”

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

Want to go?

Check out these Winthrop University athletic events Sept. 23:

▪  2 p.m., Meet-and-greet at Full Spectrum Brewing Co. in Fort Mill with Winthrop’s men’s basketball head coach Pat Kelsey

▪  4 p.m., Winthrop home volleyball match vs. Campbell

▪  7 p.m., Winthrop home men’s soccer game vs. Presbyterian College

