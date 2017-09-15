Eagles and hops? Winthrop, Full Spectrum Brewery announce official partnership

More Videos 1:22 The ABCs of charter schools Pause 8:33 Nation Ford hosts high school band expo for schools in York, Lancaster, others 5:41 Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 5:41 Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure 5:42 Roddey: topics of concern are business, utility bills, unemployment 2:05 Year after deadly crash, Ramah football team prepares for first ever game 0:36 Reagan the dog at center of York County lawsuit over ownership 1:51 Bret McCormick's thoughts on Northwestern football coaching firing 3:34 Highlights: Nation Ford holds off Lancaster in scrappy Sept. 15 contest 1:10 Police seeking suspects in York County robbery at knifepoint Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Full Spectrum Brewing Co. in Fort Mill debuts Reaper Roast Amber Fort Mill's Full Spectrum Brewing Co. last week introduced its newest craft beer – the Reaper Roast Amber. The beer features coffee roasted in Fort Mill and the Carolina Reaper – the world's hottest pepper, produced by Puckerbutt Pepper Co., also in Fort Mill. Fort Mill's Full Spectrum Brewing Co. last week introduced its newest craft beer – the Reaper Roast Amber. The beer features coffee roasted in Fort Mill and the Carolina Reaper – the world's hottest pepper, produced by Puckerbutt Pepper Co., also in Fort Mill. Michael Harrison mharrison@fortmilltimes.com

Fort Mill's Full Spectrum Brewing Co. last week introduced its newest craft beer – the Reaper Roast Amber. The beer features coffee roasted in Fort Mill and the Carolina Reaper – the world's hottest pepper, produced by Puckerbutt Pepper Co., also in Fort Mill. Michael Harrison mharrison@fortmilltimes.com