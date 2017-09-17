A woman and boy were killed in a Rock Hill wreck. Two more were hospitalized.

Two people died late Saturday night when the vehicle they were in struck a tractor trailer on I-77 in Rock Hill.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports two Charlotte residents, a woman and child, were killed in the wreck near South Anderson Road. It happened at 9:44 p.m. According to SCHP, the woman was wearing a seat belt. The child wasn’t.
The woman, 34, was driving south in the northbound lane when the 2005 Honda struck a 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer heading north. The boy, 3, was a passenger in the back seat.
Two other passengers in the vehicle were transported with injuries to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. A girl, 16, riding in the front seat was wearing her seat belt. Another girl, 11, in the back seat wasn’t.
Identities of the woman and child killed haven’t been released.
A Mississippi woman was driving the tractor trailer.
“She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision,” Corp. Bill Rhyne with South Carolina Highway Patrol said of the truck driver. “She was not injured.”
There was one passenger in the tractor trailer.
“The passenger was asleep in the sleeper in the tractor trailer, and was not injured,” Rhyne said.
As of Sunday afternoon, there have been 666 traffic fatalities in South Carolina. A third of those people weren’t wearing seat belts.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
