Nation Ford High hosts Exhibition of Marching Bands

The Clover High School band performs selections from its show "Redemption: Wings of Hope" Saturday at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School. The show is about falling angels finding their way back toward redemption, explains Clover drum major Trevor Stevens.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
The Indian Land High School band performs selections from its show "Doorways" Saturday at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
The Indian Land High School band performs selections from its show "Doorways" Saturday at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
The Indian Land High School band performs selections from its show "Doorways" Saturday at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Saturday at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Saturday at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
The Nation Ford High School band performs selections from the show "All That Glitters" Saturday at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Saturday at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Rock Hill High School performs selections from their show Saturday at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
South Pointe High School performs selections from their show at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
South Pointe High School performs selections from its show at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
South Pointe High School performs selections from its show at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
South Pointe High School performs selections from its show at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Indian Land High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Indian Land High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Indian Land High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Indian Land High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Indian Land High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Indian Land High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
South Pointe High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
South Pointe High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
South Pointe High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
South Pointe High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
South Pointe High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
South Pointe High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
South Pointe High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
South Pointe High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
South Pointe High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
South Pointe High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Rock Hill High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Rock Hill High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Rock Hill High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Rock Hill High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Rock Hill High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Clover High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Clover High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Clover High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Clover High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Clover High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Clover High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Clover High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Clover High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Clover High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Clover High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Clover High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Clover High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Clover High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Clover High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Nation Ford performs selections from its show "All That Glitters" during the exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Nation Ford performs selections from its show "All That Glitters" during the exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Nation Ford performs selections from its show "All That Glitters" during the exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Nation Ford performs selections from its show "All That Glitters" during the exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Nation Ford performs selections from its show "All That Glitters" during the exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Ardrey Kell High SChool performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Ardrey Kell High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Ardrey Kell High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Ardrey Kell High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Mid-Carolina High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Mid-Carolina High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Mid-Carolina High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Mid-Carolina High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Mid-Carolina High School performs at the Exhibition of Bands at Nation Ford High School.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL