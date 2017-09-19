South Carolina Republican Party State Chairman Drew McKissick will speak Sept. 22 at the Clover-Lake Wylie Republican Women’s Club luncheon.
S.C. GOP leader to talk about ‘growing the party’ at York County luncheon

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

September 19, 2017 11:46 AM

ROCK HILL

South Carolina Republican Party State Chairman Drew McKissick will talk Friday about “growing the party.”

McKissick will speak at the 11:30 a.m. Sept. 22 meeting of the Clover-Lake Wylie Republican Women’s Club at River Hills Country Club in Lake Wylie.

McKissick, a 30-year veteran of conservative politics, was elected as the party’s state chairman earlier this year. He was a member of the Republican National Committee and Electoral College, and is a published author.

The luncheon is open to the public, and the cost to attend is $20. To reserve a seat, call 803-831-2608 or 803-831-2547.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

