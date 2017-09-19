S.C. GOP leader to talk about ‘growing the party’ at York County luncheon

South Carolina Republican Party State Chairman Drew McKissick will talk Friday about “growing the party.”
McKissick will speak at the 11:30 a.m. Sept. 22 meeting of the Clover-Lake Wylie Republican Women’s Club at River Hills Country Club in Lake Wylie.
McKissick, a 30-year veteran of conservative politics, was elected as the party’s state chairman earlier this year. He was a member of the Republican National Committee and Electoral College, and is a published author.
The luncheon is open to the public, and the cost to attend is $20. To reserve a seat, call 803-831-2608 or 803-831-2547.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
