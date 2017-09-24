Fort Mill school’s TV team nominated for Emmy; residents celebrate milestones

Local educators, students and others are celebrating accomplishments.
Here are a few:
Fort Mill High’s Buzz TV nominated for national award
The Buzz TV, Fort Mill High School’s television production team, has been nominated for a national Emmy award.
On Sept. 12, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 2017 National Student Production Awards, according to the Fort Mill school district.
The national student awards recognize achievement in video production, according to the organization. The awards presentation is 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3. It will be live streamed on the Student Production Awards Facebook and Twitter pages.
Led by teacher Karin McKemey, The Buzz TV has won nine regional Emmys, according to the district. Regional winners are submitted to the national competition. This is Buzz TV’s first national Emmy nomination.
“(I’m) just super proud of my students and how hard they work every single day to turn out a great product that our entire state can be proud of,” McKemey said. “Though they make it look effortless, knowing what they put into their craft is what makes my job so special.”
York County schools name district Teacher of the Year
Jessica Calloway, Fort Mill High School’s visual art teacher, was named the 2017-18 Teacher of the Year.
Calloway, who has been teaching for 12 years, has helped lead multiple projects at Fort Mill High School, according to the district. She helped with the Beautiful Hands project, bringing Riverview Elementary School kindergartners together with high school art students and teacher cadets.
Calloway’s work can also be seen in multiple murals around Fort Mill High School, including the Old Yellow Jacket Mosaic and the Fort Mill High baseball murals, according to the district.
“Through art and the creative process, I am able to teach students they have a voice and a choice to be a positive light in the world,” she said.
Fort Mill schools also named Pleasant Knoll Middle School nurse Joanne Young the 2017-18 Staff Employee of the Year. Young was Springfield Middle School’s nurse last year before moving to the new middle school.
Young has served on the school health and safety committees and serves on the district health advisory committee.
“I am truly honored and blessed to have the opportunity to represent the district as the Support Staff Employee of the Year,” Young said.
Rock Hill schools also named Susan Snyder, Northwestern High School science teacher, the district’s 2017-18 Teacher of the Year. She has taught for 16 years.
“I have created a positive rapport with parents, fellow teachers, and students by serving as teacher, mentor, supervisor, coach, parent, church volunteer and environmental liaison,” Snyder stated in a Rock Hill school district post.
Snyder gets a 2017 Honda CR-V LX for use during the upcoming school year for taking home the title, according to the district. She also gets $1,000 from the school district, a $500 classroom grant from the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation and will serve as co-chair of the Rock Hill Schools teacher forum.
Calloway and Snyder will represent their districts in the State Teacher of the Year program.
York County residents earn honors at The Citadel
Students from York and Fort Mill have earned Gold Stars for academic achievement at The Citadel military college in Charleston.
Gold Stars are awarded to students who achieve a 3.7 grade point average or higher in a semester, according to a release. Four students from Fort Mill and three students from York earned the honor for the 2016-17 school year.
▪ Rowan Brooks of Fort Mill
▪ Christopher Ezell of York
▪ Mason Jordan of Fort Mill
▪ Christopher Keane of York
▪ Daniel Marr of Fort Mill
▪ Austin Nations of Fort Mill
▪ James Quimby of York
Those students also made the Citadel’s Dean’s List.
Fort Mill students exceed national ACT average
Fort Mill school district’s Class of 2017 exceeded both the state and national averages on ACT exams, according to the district.
The ACT, a four-hour long exam, tests students in the areas of mathematics, science, reading, writing and English. Scores are used during the admissions process for many colleges and universities.
Fort Mill seniors achieved an average composite store of 21.8, above the 18.7 average score for all of South Carolina’s seniors.
The national score was 21.0, according to the district. This marks the fourth consecutive year Fort Mill seniors scored higher composite scores on the ACT exam than seniors in all K-12 school districts in the state.
“Our students’ high achievement on the ACT shows us that they are receiving a rigorous education that prepares them for college and other post-graduation plans,” said Superintendent Chuck Epps.
Rock Hill mental health center director honored
Paul Cornely, who has served as executive director of the Catawba Community Mental Health Center since 2007, has been named the Mental Health Professional of Year.
The Catawba center operates four clinics, serving adults and children in Chester, Lancaster and York Counties.
Cornely was honored during the Aug. 25 National Alliance on Mental Illness - South Carolina annual awards meeting, a release states.
The Piedmont Tri-County chapter nominated Cornely. Cornely helped bring a mental health court to York County, which focuses on treatment instead of incarceration for people who have committed minor crimes, a release states.
He also helped the Catawba center earn a $4.5 million Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant.
Cornely is actively involved in the National Alliance for on Mental Illness’ annual “Walk for 1 in 4” fundraiser, which aims to end the stigma against the one in four adults who will experience a mental health condition in a year.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments