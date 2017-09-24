Kids have fun with bugs, snakes and nature at Fort Mill’s Anne Springs Close Greenway

Instead of playing video games or watching TV, some local children spent Sunday playing with snakes, turtles and bugs.
The Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill invited families to do crafts, enjoy guided storybook hikes and meet the animals that call the Greenway’s Nature Center home as part of the national Take a Child Outside program.
“We have a lot of different activities we are doing today to connect them with nature and so they can have a little bit of fun,” said Kelly Murphy, education specialist for the Greenway.
Take a Child Outside week, a national initiative of the North Carolina Museum of National Sciences in September, encourages children and adults to spend time together outdoors, according to the museum.
“By giving parents, grandparents and teachers information on outdoor activities and places to go, our goal is to help children develop a better understanding and appreciation of the environment and an enthusiasm for exploring the natural world,” the organization states.
On Saturday, Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism hosted a family trail ride along the Catawba River. The Museum of York County invited community members to enjoy fall flowers, identify tree leaves, participate in a scavenger hunt and see a live butterfly release.
The Greenway wrapped up the weekend by challenging local children to learn how different birds catch and eat pray, meet amphibians, insects and other animals and learn about nature during a hike.
“Here at the Greenway, our main mission is to educate children and adults of all ages to enjoy their environment and learn how to conserve what they have,” Murphy said. “It’s important to us to be able to connect kids with nature so as they grow up, they also do that with their families.”
