Kids have fun with bugs, snakes and nature at Fort Mill’s Anne Springs Close Greenway

Take a Child Outside program at Fort Mill Greenway celebrates nature The Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill invited families to do enjoy guided storybook hikes and meet animals Sunday as part of the national Take a Child Outside program. The Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill invited families to do enjoy guided storybook hikes and meet animals Sunday as part of the national Take a Child Outside program. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com

