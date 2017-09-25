More Videos

    Nearly 20 protesters converged on U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's office in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Monday to speak out against the proposed Graham-Cassidy health care bill. The proposed measure to replace Obamacare is expected to come up for a Senate vote by the end of the month.

Local

If Graham-Cassidy passes, Rock Hill protesters say they worry for disabled, elderly

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

September 25, 2017 4:34 PM

ROCK HILL

York County’s elderly and disabled patients will be the most vulnerable if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, protesters argued Monday afternoon in Rock Hill.

Nearly 20 protesters converged Monday on the Rock Hill office of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to speak out against Graham’s proposed health care bill, which would dissolve the ACA and divide federal funding into block grants among the states.

Sens. Graham and Bill Cassidy, R-La. spent Monday defending their namesake Graham-Cassidy health care bill during a Senate Finance Committee hearing. The hearing was suspended for about 15 minutes while demonstrators, including some in wheelchairs, were dragged from the room on Capitol Hill.

Hollye Reid of Rock Hill said she protested Graham’s bill because she said it could put her and her 34-year-old disabled daughter Whitney on the streets.

Reid takes care of Whitney full time. Reid’s husband, Jim, died earlier this year after battling prostate cancer for nearly 14 years.

“There’s so many people, when Obamacare is torn apart, who will not be able to live,” Reid said. “Because they will have to choose: ‘Do I pay my rent or pay for my disabled child’s health care?’”

The protesters held signs reading “Health care is a right!” and “7 years, no plan,” referencing a Republican Party pledge to repeal the ACA.

A previous Republican-led bill failed in the Senate earlier this summer. The latest attempt, led by Graham, is perilously close to failure after U.S. Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) – considered key swing voters – announced they would oppose it.

One more “no” vote by either Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) or Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) could sink the effort, which has garnered no Democratic support.

Jessie Gist, who said he volunteers at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Rock Hill, said he needed Medicare and Medicaid to help pay for surgery he underwent for severe back pain. If he needs to undergo surgery again without Obamacare, he said it would be prohibitively expensive.

Graham’s plan would bring more power to the states, he argues. In South Carolina’s case, Graham said his plan would give the state a significant funding bump.

President Donald Trump has offered his support for the bill, saying it offers “better control” and “management” of health care.

Due to Senate rules, any attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare will need 60 votes after the end of September.

Any interruption to Reid’s health care would be devastating, the Rock Hill woman said. She said she would not be able to afford any other insurance and would have to pay for her daughter Whitney’s heart and seizure medications out of pocket.

“If my health care is taken away, we’ll be out on the streets,” Reid said. “I don’t know how she’ll survive.”

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

