If Graham-Cassidy passes, Rock Hill protesters say they worry for disabled, elderly

Rock Hill protesters say Obamacare repeal will put some 'out on the streets' Nearly 20 protesters converged on U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Monday to speak out against the proposed Graham-Cassidy health care bill. The proposed measure to replace Obamacare is expected to come up for a Senate vote by the end of the month. Nearly 20 protesters converged on U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Monday to speak out against the proposed Graham-Cassidy health care bill. The proposed measure to replace Obamacare is expected to come up for a Senate vote by the end of the month. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

