Charges expected in four-car Fort Mill wreck that injured two

A four-car accident in Fort Mill held up traffic Saturday after a driver of a Buick ran a red light, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said.
Hovis said the driver of the Buick ran a red light on S.C. 160 West Saturday morning near Vandora Springs Road and “struck a glancing blow on a Hyundai.”
The driver of the Buick kept driving and hit a Chrysler van head on, Hovis said.
The driver of the Buick and the driver of the Chrysler had injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, Hovis said.
Hovis said there are several charges forthcoming.
First responders were on the scene for more than an hour. Westbound traffic was backed up and police were directing drivers into the parking lot of the Aldi nearby so they could detour around the accident site.
