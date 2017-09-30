Charges expected in four-car Fort Mill wreck that injured two

More Videos

Four-vehicle wreck in Fort Mill leaves two injured 0:30

Four-vehicle wreck in Fort Mill leaves two injured

Pause
Solicitor's Office officials talk domestic violence cases after Rock Hill stabbing 1:40

Solicitor's Office officials talk domestic violence cases after Rock Hill stabbing

A Fort Mill residents is concerned old trees are causing a safety hazard 1:36

A Fort Mill residents is concerned old trees are causing a safety hazard

York County DMV worker retires after 33 years 1:02

York County DMV worker retires after 33 years

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

York police arrest mother for shoplifting, throw party for kids 3:19

York police arrest mother for shoplifting, throw party for kids

Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off the field during anthem 2:34

Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off the field during anthem

Ron Rivera on Cam Newton maturing as a young man: 'He's trying to help' 1:00

Ron Rivera on Cam Newton maturing as a young man: "He's trying to help"

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton discusses NFL protests, feelings about Colin Kaepernick 2:42

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton discusses NFL protests, feelings about Colin Kaepernick

Watch: Michael Allen and Ben Tuipulotu relieved to open region play with vs. Clover 1:24

Watch: Michael Allen and Ben Tuipulotu relieved to open region play with vs. Clover

  • Four-vehicle wreck in Fort Mill leaves two injured

    Police say the expect to file multiple charges against a driver after a four-vehicle wreck in Fort Mill, South Carolina left two injured and snarled traffic on a major road.

Police say the expect to file multiple charges against a driver after a four-vehicle wreck in Fort Mill, South Carolina left two injured and snarled traffic on a major road. By Michael Harrison Fort Mill Times Editor
Police say the expect to file multiple charges against a driver after a four-vehicle wreck in Fort Mill, South Carolina left two injured and snarled traffic on a major road. By Michael Harrison Fort Mill Times Editor

Local

Charges expected in four-car Fort Mill wreck that injured two

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

September 30, 2017 1:07 PM

A four-car accident in Fort Mill held up traffic Saturday after a driver of a Buick ran a red light, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said.

Hovis said the driver of the Buick ran a red light on S.C. 160 West Saturday morning near Vandora Springs Road and “struck a glancing blow on a Hyundai.”

The driver of the Buick kept driving and hit a Chrysler van head on, Hovis said.

The driver of the Buick and the driver of the Chrysler had injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, Hovis said.

Hovis said there are several charges forthcoming.

First responders were on the scene for more than an hour. Westbound traffic was backed up and police were directing drivers into the parking lot of the Aldi nearby so they could detour around the accident site.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Solicitor's Office officials talk domestic violence cases after Rock Hill stabbing

View More Video