What was the goat doing out in the Fort Mill park? Looking for a ‘Dog Gone Good Time’

Crowds gather for 'Dog Gone Good Time' in Fort Mill Crowds of dogs, people and even one goat gathered in Fort Mill Saturday to raise money for the Humane Society of York County at the eighth annual Dog Gone Good Time Festival. The event is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers, Mary Beth Knapp, the event organizer and Humane Society board chairperson, said. Crowds of dogs, people and even one goat gathered in Fort Mill Saturday to raise money for the Humane Society of York County at the eighth annual Dog Gone Good Time Festival. The event is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers, Mary Beth Knapp, the event organizer and Humane Society board chairperson, said. Hannah Smoot The Herald

