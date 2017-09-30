More Videos

    Crowds of dogs, people and even one goat gathered in Fort Mill Saturday to raise money for the Humane Society of York County at the eighth annual Dog Gone Good Time Festival. The event is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers, Mary Beth Knapp, the event organizer and Humane Society board chairperson, said.

What was the goat doing out in the Fort Mill park? Looking for a ‘Dog Gone Good Time’

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

September 30, 2017 7:10 PM

Crowds of dogs, people and even one goat gathered in Fort Mill Saturday to raise money for the Humane Society of York County at the eighth annual Dog Gone Good Time Festival.

The event is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers, hopefully bringing in around $20,000, Mary Beth Knapp, the event organizer and Humane Society board chairperson, said.

Knapp said the Humane Society of York County typically needs about $48,000 each month, so donations and volunteers are always needed.

The Humane Society of York County was joined by several other rescue shelters, including the American Pit Bull Foundation and Recycled Pets – all of which brought adoptable dogs for Fort Mill residents to visit.

“We are finite in space because we’re a no-kill (shelter) so that means the more adoptions we have, the more we can bring in,” Knapp said.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

Want to help?

Looking to adopt a pet, or want to help out at the Humane Society of York County? For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org, call 803-802-0902 or email contact@humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org. You can also find them on Facebook.

