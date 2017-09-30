Business news: Rock Hill economic department awarded; new florist opening soon

Rock Hill economic development staff won several awards from international and regional councils.
Staff earned awards from the International Economic Development Council for “Riverwalk: Public Private Partnership Creates a Dynamic Community after the Demise of Textiles,” jobs board JobsRockHill.com, and the Economic & Urban Development department’s “Talent Connection Advertising Campaign,” launched in January.
The honors were presented at the IEDC Annual Conference last month in Toronto.
The Southern Economic Development Council also honored Rock Hill for five projects at its annual conference in August in Charlotte.
“We’ve known for a long time that the city’s economic development programs are among the very best in the country,” said Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols. “Now, the premier professional economic development organizations in the region and the world have recognized that excellence, too.”
Rock Hill florist shop hosts grand opening Oct. 4
Plant Peddler Flowers will host a grand opening 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 4 at 261 N. Anderson Road in Rock Hill.
The shop will sell Hallmark Gold Crown items, including cards and ornaments.
The grand opening will include Hallmark ornament giveaways and floral gift certificate giveaways.
Woman’s Club of Rock Hill shines at international convention
The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill won two awards at a summer international convention in California.
The club won third place in the Club Website contest and a member’s granddaughter won first place in the Youth Short Story contest at the General Federation of Women’s Clubs International Convention.
Chloe Powell’s original short story beat out all competition in her age range of kindergarten through second grade. Powell is the granddaughter of Kathy Schlauch, the second vice president of the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill, a local chapter of the GFWC.
Powell also took first place in the statewide competition. The GFWC holds annual creative writing and photography contests for members, and youth category contests for children and grandchildren of members.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
