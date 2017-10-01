Water line spill detours traffic in Rock Hill

More Videos 0:58 Fort Mill theater hosts Berlin Airlift veterans for nostalgic performance Pause 2:13 ‘Efficiency, flexibility’ key reasons to upgrade Rock Hill water, electric meters 0:30 Four-vehicle wreck in Fort Mill leaves two injured 3:30 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me 1:06 Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting 0:32 A night to remember at Nation Ford Homecoming 0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 1:02 York County DMV worker retires after 33 years 2:40 Highlights: Lewisville "cashes four-year old paycheck" and hammers McBee 0:53 Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Water line leak closes portion of Dave Lyle Blvd. in Rock Hill The right side of the road at the intersection of Dave Lyle and Willowbrook Avenue, near the Comporium building, remained blocked Sunday afternoon because of a water line leak, according to crews on site. The right side of the road at the intersection of Dave Lyle and Willowbrook Avenue, near the Comporium building, remained blocked Sunday afternoon because of a water line leak, according to crews on site. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com

The right side of the road at the intersection of Dave Lyle and Willowbrook Avenue, near the Comporium building, remained blocked Sunday afternoon because of a water line leak, according to crews on site. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com