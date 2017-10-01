More Videos

  Water line leak closes portion of Dave Lyle Blvd. in Rock Hill

    The right side of the road at the intersection of Dave Lyle and Willowbrook Avenue, near the Comporium building, remained blocked Sunday afternoon because of a water line leak, according to crews on site.

The right side of the road at the intersection of Dave Lyle and Willowbrook Avenue, near the Comporium building, remained blocked Sunday afternoon because of a water line leak, according to crews on site.
Local

Water line spill detours traffic in Rock Hill

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

October 01, 2017 4:13 PM

ROCK HILL

Water seeping onto the road Sunday off Dave Lyle Boulevard has caused a portion of the road to remain blocked.

Katie Quinn with the city of Rock Hill said crews started working on the leak Sunday morning, and it took time to locate the source.

“They expect to be there about two more hours to finish, to get everything cleaned up and the road patched,” she said at about 6 p.m.

The intersection of Dave Lyle and Willowbrook Avenue, near the Comporium building, remained blocked from 7 a.m. through Sunday afternoon because of the leak.

A detour is set up for the blocked two lanes heading toward.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

