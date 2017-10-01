Water line spill detours traffic in Rock Hill

Water seeping onto the road Sunday off Dave Lyle Boulevard has caused a portion of the road to remain blocked.
Katie Quinn with the city of Rock Hill said crews started working on the leak Sunday morning, and it took time to locate the source.
“They expect to be there about two more hours to finish, to get everything cleaned up and the road patched,” she said at about 6 p.m.
The intersection of Dave Lyle and Willowbrook Avenue, near the Comporium building, remained blocked from 7 a.m. through Sunday afternoon because of the leak.
A detour is set up for the blocked two lanes heading toward.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments