Fort Mill church blesses pets in honor of St. Francis

Fort Mill church hosts St. Francis Blessing of the Animals St. Paul’s Episcopal Church hosted a St. Francis Blessing of the Animals Service Sunday. The Rev. Sally Franklin presided over the blessing. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church hosted a St. Francis Blessing of the Animals Service Sunday. The Rev. Sally Franklin presided over the blessing. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com

