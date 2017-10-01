Fort Mill church blesses pets in honor of St. Francis

Area churches are extending blessings to four-legged residents.
The Rev. Sally Franklin presided over her 13th blessing of animals on Sunday during the St. Francis Blessing of the Animals Service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fort Mill. About 10 dogs and three horses were blessed.
“St. Francis loved the animals,” said Anne Springs Close of Fort Mill who rode to the church with two other riders. “He believed God made all of the creatures so we bless them on St. Francis day.”
St. Francis of Assisi, born in the 12th century, is the Catholic church’s patron saint of animals and the environment. The annual gathering celebrates the relationship between people and their pets, according to the church.
“It’s asking God to bless the pet and enrich the pet’s life with His presence,” Franklin said. “It’s about God’s presence with us through our animals and with our animals.”
Similar pet blessing services are held around Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, which this year is Wednesday. Our Lady of the Grace, off Waxhaw Highway in Lancaster County, also held a pet blessing Sunday.
“This is just an opportunity to give thanks for God’s creation and for all the different aspects of God’s creation, including the animals God has blessed us with,” Franklin said.
The ceremony included prayer and songs dedicated to blessing all animals.
“It’s a real joy to get to see everyone’s pets, and the relationship people have with their pets and the love shared,” Franklin said.
Pet blessing
Crossroads Lutheran Church will host a Blessing of the Animals at Southern Paws Animal Hospital at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at 6277 Carolina Commons Drive, suite 400, in Indian Land.
Pets should be on leashes or in carriers.
