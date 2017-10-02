York and Lancaster county injury wrecks have busy roads blocked, I-77 has problems

Busy highways in both York and Lancaster counties are blocked Monday morning after crashes, troopers say.
In York County Twin Lakes Road is blocked between Utah Trail and Penny Lane, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol Web site.
In Lancaster County U.S. 521, known as Charlotte Highway, is blocked near Shelley Mullis Road south of Doby’s Bridge Road because of two incidents at the same location, the site says.
Both crashes are reporting injuries.
Also on Interstate 77 northbound, troopers are reporting two incidents near mile marker 90 close to the Carowinds Boulevard exit near the North Carolina state line, and another incident at mile marker 87 between S.C. 1670 and Gold Hill Road.
